Konaseema Man Languishing In Saudi Returns

Kakinada: Karella Veerendra Kumar of Isukapudi village in Amabjipeta Mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, who had been living a miserable life in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, reached Hyderabad on Friday Morning.

He is staying at his sister’s house in Hyderabad and is expected to reach his native village on Sunday.

Veerendra Kumar had gone to Saudi Arabia through an agent for a job. He ended up working for a camel owner in the desert.

He subsequently released a video of the considerable difficulties faced by him in the area. He requested the AP government to bring him back to his native place.

Human resources minister Nara Lokesh took up his issue and gave the responsibility to the Telugu Desam NRI wing.

Due to the efforts of the NRI wing, Veerendra Kumar landed at the Shamshabad airport, where his family members welcomed him.

He has profusely thanked the state government, in particular Lokesh.