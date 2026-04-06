Konaseema: Elusive Crocodile Finally Captured After 6 Months

Konaseema: Farmers and residents of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh breathed a sigh of relief after an elusive crocodile was successfully captured on Sunday, six months after it strayed into the region.

The lone crocodile, which had been terrorizing farmers for the past six months, was finally captured at Mukteswaram at Ainavillilanka Mandal in P. Gannavaram. According to reports, the crocodile entered the area during the floods and had been roaming near water bodies and ponds. Farmers and fishermen, heading out to attend to their fields and work, lived in constant fear of being attacked.

Although Forest Department officials made several attempts to capture the crocodile, their efforts proved futile, and operations were eventually suspended for a brief period. After the waters receded, the crocodile came up, and the local fisherman laid fishing nets, captured and handed over the reptile to the forest department.

Upon reaching the scene, the officials safely rescued the crocodile and made arrangements to relocate at theBhupathipalem Reservoir near Maredumilli.