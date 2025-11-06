Konaseema Coir Industry Set For ODOP Boost

KAKINADA: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar has urged entrepreneurs to establish coconut coir product manufacturing units in the district with the support of the Coir Board, highlighting its potential as a valuable agro-processing industry eligible for One District One Product (ODOP) recognition.

Presiding over a regional conference on the coir industry organised by the Coir Board, Mahesh Kumar noted that while coconut cultivation spans over one lakh acres in the district, there are currently no coconut-based allied industries operating locally. He stressed the need to utilise coir fibre and coconut shell powder for manufacturing a variety of products that can create employment opportunities and generate income for local entrepreneurs.

The collector pointed out the growing demand for coir geotextiles, which have been scientifically proven to enhance the durability of canal embankments and roads by up to three times. He said that such mats are used in only five per cent of road construction projects across the country, but their adoption can significantly reduce soil erosion and improve soil stability along riverbanks and roads.

Mahesh Kumar encouraged entrepreneurs to set up coir-based industrial units in MSME parks and clusters, assuring that government departments would coordinate efforts to promote the sector and create local employment opportunities.

Coconut farmers present at the meeting requested the collector to coordinate departmental support for establishing coir industries and to consider reducing electricity tariffs for coconut-based product manufacturing units.