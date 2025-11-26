Konaseema Coconut Farmers' Issues to be Resolved in 45 days: Pawan Kalyan

Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday promised to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by coconut farmers in this district.

He said the issues would be examined within 45 days, and an action plan would be unveiled after the Sankranti festival. Kalyan inspected large stretches of coconut groves in Razole mandal that were severely damaged after tidal waters from the Bay of Bengal seeped into the Sankaraguptam Major Drain.

"We will explore permanent solutions to the problems of Konaseema coconut farmers within 45 days. After Sankranti, we will come forward with an action plan," he said while interacting with villagers.

According to him, nearly one lakh acres of coconut plantations support as many families in Konaseema, making the situation critical for the region's economy and livelihoods.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government failed to desilt the drain for five years, mismanaged funds and neglected "infrastructure, leaving farmers vulnerable to recurring damage."

Kalyan said the state government would place a proposal before the Centre to set up a Coconut Board here and would work with 21 MPs to secure long-term solutions for farmers.

Farmers have also raised concerns that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) operations may have exacerbated the drainage problem.

Kalyan said the NDA coalition government would investigate all possible causes, address "infrastructure gaps" and ensure sustainable support for coconut farmers. "Without coconut, Indian culture cannot exist. Protecting this crop is our responsibility," he added.