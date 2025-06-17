Kommineni Released On Bail From Guntur District Jail

Vijayawada:Senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been released on bail from the district jail in Guntur on Monday.

The Supreme Court had granted him bail on Friday after the police arrested him on charges of allowing a panellist in a TV show to make derogatory remarks against the capital city Amaravati.

The apex court observed how the TV show host could be arrested for the remarks made by a panellist.