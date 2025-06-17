 Top
Kommineni Released On Bail From Guntur District Jail

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 Jun 2025 2:19 AM IST

Vijayawada:Senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been released on bail from the district jail in Guntur on Monday.

The Supreme Court had granted him bail on Friday after the police arrested him on charges of allowing a panellist in a TV show to make derogatory remarks against the capital city Amaravati.

The apex court observed how the TV show host could be arrested for the remarks made by a panellist.

