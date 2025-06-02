Komatireddy: Previous Govt Used Formation Day To Mask Failures

NALGONDA: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accused the previous administration of using past Telangana Formation Day celebrations for “false propaganda” to mask its failures.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the police parade ground, the minister said Telangana “lost a decade” to corruption and fund diversion, but vowed the new government would “reshape the state.”

Without naming the BRS, he said one party had tried to monopolise credit for statehood. “Congress leaders — including myself — also resigned and staged an 11-day hunger strike in Nalgonda, which convinced the High Command,” he recalled.

Venkat Reddy highlighted the Congress-led “Telangana Rising 2027” vision, calling it the government’s “Bhagawad Gita” for welfare, infrastructure, and transparent governance. He said ₹2,044 crore in crop-loan waivers were given to 33,981 farmers in Nalgonda district. The minister also cited completion of a caste census and a plan to set aside 42 per cent of state jobs and education seats for Backward Classes. He also said ₹3 lakh crore in new investments were secured within a year, with the goal of making Telangana a $1-trillion economy and pointed out two units of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant were already online; with the remaining three going to start “soon,”.

Earlier, the minister paid homage at the Telangana Martyrs’ pylon near Clock Tower Centre. Students later presented cultural performances showcasing the state’s traditions.