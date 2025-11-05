Kollu Ravindra Urges Granite Units to End Strike

Vijayawada: Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra has said the Andhra Pradesh government is offering strong support to the granite cutting and polishing industry and would ensure justice for all stakeholders.

During a meeting with ministers and legislators at the secretariat, Ravindra assured industry representatives from Guntur and Prakasam districts that the government would take proactive steps to resolve their issues without causing any losses to either the factories or the administration.

Industry stakeholders raised their concern over the financial burden caused by uniform seigniorage payments across all raw material grades and pleaded for a solution to ease their economic strain.

The minister advised granite unit owners to end their strike, to also prevent worker hardships and factory shutdowns.

He said a committee was formed with officials from mining, other departments and industry associations to systematically address their grievances. This panel would review all concerns—including royalties and strike impacts and submit a report within a week.