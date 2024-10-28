Kollu Outlines Devp. Plans for Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: Minister for mines and geology Kollu Ravindra convened a meeting with party workers and leaders at Pentakota on Monday to discuss developmental initiatives and the alliance government’s plans for the Anakapalle district. As the in-charge minister for Anakapalle, Ravindra visited the district for the first time. During the visit, he urged the leaders of the BJP, JS and TD to foster unity, noting that the public envisions the coalition sustaining its governance for the next two decades.

The minister pledged to transform Anakapalle into an industrial hub and announced initiatives to establish a 100-bed hospital in the district. He also committed to supporting local fishing communities and revealed plans to construct community halls for BC, SC, and ST communities. To combat water scarcity, he emphasised the potential benefits of the Sujala Sravanti project for the region. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of reconciling industrial development with environmental conservation in Anakapalle.

In addressing financial mismanagement, Ravindra accused the YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of jeopardising state finances through excessive borrowing. He affirmed, “Despite obstacles, we assure that pension payments are being disbursed punctually and that employees receive their salaries on the first of each month.” He also said that the state's institutions deteriorated and land encroachments happened in Visakhapatnam during the previous government, specifically citing Rushikonda as a notable example.

During the meeting, Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha declared that Anakapalle district would be developed as a model district within the state. She further remarked that the previous government's negligence had resulted in developmental stagnation within the district. She condemned the YSRC for “highlighting issues after depleting the state's treasury”. Anitha also addressed various concerns from the district, including sugar factories, the Sujala Sravanthi project, and road infrastructure and assured these matters would be resolved.