Kolatam gains popularity, rivals Dandiya in Telugu culture





A traditional folk art, Kolatam performances add vibrancy to events, such as Vinayaka Chavithi, Dasara, Sri Ramanavami, Bathukamma and spiritual gatherings. Now, it has become integral to festivals and cultural events in cities and villages.Kolatam gurus have worked towards revitalising this ancient art by infusing modern elements into it, making it more appealing to today’s generation.The traditional art of Kolatam involves a collective performance of rhythmic movements, predominantly executed by a group of women. Before the commencement of the performance, artists assemble, offer prayers and initiate Kolatam routine. The group is led by Kolanna, who guides the performance. Typically, a team consists of 16 to 20 women, the number always being even. Synchronisation of the attire ensures uniformity during performances.Enthusiasts say the beautiful art form of Kolatam promotes both physical and mental well-being. It is heart-warming to see women embracing Kolatam in both villages and metropolitan areas.Kolatam instructor Genji Rama Rao told Deccan Chronicle, "In Visakhapatnam, groups of women have been learning Kolatam skills under my guidance. I have personally travelled from Anakapalle to Vizag to conduct training sessions. Urban women engage in Kolatam out of interest. They typically practice for 3–4 hours. On the other hand, women working in rural areas perform Kolatam for extended periods, often up to 12 hours. The difference becomes noticeable when seeing city-based women performing Kolatam with their counterparts working in fields."Kolatam guru T. Seshu vividly describes the evolution of Kolatam. What was initially a simple form of Kolatam accompanied by “gamanam” to the accompaniment of drum beats, is now characterised by high energy and momentum. The speed of the Kolatam dance depends on the tempo of the Kolatam songs that DJs put out, drawing comparisons with Dandiya that Gujaratis perform during the Navaratri.Usha, a gig worker and Kolatam artist, expresses joy and fulfilment while participating in this art form. She said, “Recently, our team travelled to Hyderabad for a day to perform Kolatam. We collectively earned ₹35,000; my share was only ₹1,500. Nonetheless, the emotional fulfilment derived from performing Kolatam brought me immense happiness.”Incidentally, in 2004, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had introduced 108 songs, known as Bhajanavali, for Kolatam performances. These songs are rendered in classical ragas, including Shivaranjani and Malkosh.