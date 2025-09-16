Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam Performed Ahead Of Srivari Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: The traditional Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed with religious fervour at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Tuesday. The ritual, which involves purification of the temple premises, saw the participation of temple priests, officials and staff.

Speaking to the media, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara would be held from September 24 to October 2. He said all necessary arrangements for the festival had been completed. He explained that the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam is traditionally performed before major festivals such as Brahmotsavams, Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam and Vaikunta Ekadasi, as per temple customs.



The cleansing was carried out between 6 am and 10 am, with priests conducting the rituals in accordance with Agama traditions. During the ceremony, the main deity was completely covered with cloth before the process began. The sanctum, sub-temples, walls, ceilings, corridors, golden entrance, prasadam counters and puja articles were thoroughly cleaned.

After the cleansing, a fragrant mixture of turmeric, sandalwood powder, camphor, pachai karpuram, kumkum and other aromatic substances was mixed in holy water and sprinkled throughout the temple premises. Once the purification was completed, the covering cloth was removed and special pujas and offerings were performed to the presiding deity. Later, devotees were allowed for darshan.

As per the official schedule, Dwajarohanam will be observed on September 24 evening, followed by a series of daily processions including Pedda Sesha, Hamsa, Simha, Garuda, Swarna Ratham, Rathotsavam and Ashwa Vahanam.

The Brahmotsavams will conclude on October 2 with Chakrasnanam in the morning and Dwajavarohanam at night. Large numbers of devotees are expected to attend the nine-day celebrations.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary, chief vigilance and security officer K.V. Murali Krishna, board members and other officials took part in the temple cleansing ritual.