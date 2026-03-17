Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam Held at Tirumala Ahead of Ugadi

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) performed the ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ ritual at the hilltop shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday, ahead of the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Telugu Ugadi celebrations scheduled on March 19.

As part of the traditional temple cleansing ritual, the Utsava deities were temporarily removed from the sanctum sanctorum while the presiding deity was covered with a waterproof covering. Priests then carried out the purification process by applying an aromatic herbal mixture known as ‘Parimalam’ on the walls and pillars inside the sanctum and across the temple premises.

The mixture was prepared by diluting Namakommu, Srichurnam, turmeric, Kichiligadda, camphor, sandalwood powder and kumkum along with other fragrant substances in water. The solution was then sprinkled throughout the temple as part of the cleansing ritual. After the process was completed, the cloth covering the Moolavirat was removed and special pujas and Naivedyam were offered according to Agama procedures. Devotees were later allowed for darshan.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu said participating in the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam is considered a blessing believed to be earned through the merits of previous births. TTD Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary said the ritual is conducted four times a year before major festivals such as Vaikunta Ekadasi, Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam and Brahmotsavams.

Meanwhile, TTD will observe the ‘Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi Asthanam’ at the Tirumala temple on March 19. The programme will begin with Suprabhatam at 3 AM, followed by purification rituals, special offerings and abhishekam to the deities of Malayappa Swamy and Viswaksena. Panchanga Shravanam, the recitation of the new year almanac, will be held at Bangaru Vakili. In view of the celebrations, TTD has cancelled VIP break darshan and certain Arjitha sevas on that day.