Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam Purifies Padmavathi Temple Ahead of Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: The traditional Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual was performed at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor on Tuesday in preparation for the annual Brahmotsavams beginning November 17.

The cleansing ceremony involved purifying the main temple and sub-shrines using Parimalam, a sacred mixture used before major festivals. Floors, walls, roofs, puja utensils and sacred items were washed, followed by an application of a scented herbal paste made with Srichurnam, Namakommu, kasturi, turmeric, camphor, sandalwood powder, Kichligadda and perfumed water.

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Tirupati District Collector Dr S. Venkateswar, SP L. Subba Rayudu and TTD CVSO K.V. Murali Krishna later inspected arrangements along the four Mada streets, the government school zone, Pudi Circle and Navajeevan Junction.

Singhal told reporters that elaborate arrangements were in place. Around 1,600 police personnel would be deployed, the TTD Annaprasadam wing will serve free meals to about 10,000 devotees daily, and nearly 75,000 devotees on Panchami Theertham day on November 25.

He added that President of India Droupadi Murmu would visit the temple on November 20, and assured that her visit would not disrupt pilgrim movement during the Brahmotsavams.