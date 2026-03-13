Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam Performed at Kodandarama Temple Ahead of Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: The sacred Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was performed at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Friday as part of preparations for the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled from March 17 to 25.

The rituals began in the early hours with Suprabhatam, followed by Thomala Seva and Sahasranamarchana. The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual was conducted between 6.30 am and 9 am.

As part of the traditional purification ceremony, the temple premises were thoroughly cleaned. A fragrant mixture prepared with turmeric, kumkum, sandalwood, camphor, kitchili root, kasturi turmeric and pachhaaku was sprinkled on the walls of the sanctum sanctorum and other parts of the temple. Devotees were allowed for darshan after the completion of the ritual.

TTD executive officer M. Ravichandra said the temple’s annual Brahmotsavams would be conducted in a grand manner. The festivities will commence with Ankurarpanam on March 16 between 7 pm and 8.30 pm, during which Senadhipati Utsavam, Medini Puja and Mrutsangrahanam rituals will be performed.

He said Ugadi Asthanam will be observed on March 19, followed by Sri Rama Navami celebrations from March 27 to 29 and Teppotsavams from March 30 to April 1.

On the occasion, a devotee, Prasanna Reddy from Hyderabad, donated four curtains to the temple, while Paradhala Mani from Tirupati offered two curtains. Temple Deputy Executive Officer Naga Ratna, Chief Priest A.P. Anand Kumar Dikshitulu and other officials were present.