Kodandarama Swamy Temple Set For Sri Ramanavami Festivities

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the Sri Ramanavami Utsavams at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Tirupati from March 27 to 29.

On March 27, abhishekam will be performed to the presiding deities in the morning. Snapana Tirumanjanam for the utsava deities of Sri Rama along with Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya will be held between 8 am and 9 am, followed by Sri Ramanavami Asthanam at 3 pm. In the evening, the Lord will be taken in a procession on Hanumantha Vahanam along the mada streets.

On March 28, abhishekam will be performed to the utsava deities of Sri Rama, Sita and Lakshmana in the morning. Mutyala Talambralu will be taken in a procession on an elephant from the TTD Administrative Building to the temple between 9 am and 10 am. Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will be conducted from 6 pm to 9 pm.

On March 29, sacred water will be brought with temple honours from Sri Narasimha Teertham, followed by Chaturdasha Kalasha Tirumanjanam. Sri Rama Pattabhishekam will be performed from 7 pm to 8.30 pm. Later, a procession will be held along the four mada streets with Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana on the golden Tiruchi and Sri Anjaneya Swamy on a special Tiruchi.

The Teppotsavams will be held from March 30 to April 1 at Ramachandra Pushkarini from 7 pm to 8.30 pm. Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed daily between 8 am and 9.30 am. The deities will be taken on a float in the Pushkarini, making five rounds on the first day, seven on the second day and nine on the final day.