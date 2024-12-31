Kodali Nani's follower arrested in Assam

Vijayawada: Former minister Kodali Nani's follower and Krishna district YSRC Youth wing president Merugumala Kali was arrested for playing a key role in attacking the TD office in Gudivada and assaulting TD leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao.

The police had already arrested 13 YSRC activists ands sent them to remand.

Kali was arrested in Assam. All the arrested had committed crimes in the garb of 'Gaddam Gang', during the YSRC rule.

In the YSRC rule, former MLA Ravi Venkateswara Rao and the TD office in Gudivada were attacked with petrol packets on December 25, 2022.

The prime accused in the case, Kali, had been absconding since then. Police got information that Kali had shifted to Assam and was doing business in fisheries.

Kali is likely to be produced in court in Gudivada.

On the other hand, Kodali Nani is also likely to be arrested in this connection. During interrogation, those arrested in connection with the attack, said they attacked the office and the TD leader following Nani's direction.