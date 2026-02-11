KNRUHS Extends PG Reporting Deadline By One Day

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has extended the reporting deadline by one day, from February 11 to 4 pm on February 12, for in-service candidates seeking admission to PG medical degree and diploma courses under the Competent Authority quota in the mop-up phase of counselling for the 2025-26 academic year.

The decision follows a notification issued on February 9.

The Registrar of KNRUHS issued the extension order on February 11. All principals of medical colleges have been directed to upload details of candidates admitted and those who have not reported under the Competent Authority (in-service) quota on the admission portal by 4.30 pm on February 12.

The university stated that compliance within the stipulated time is mandatory.