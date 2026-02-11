 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

KNRUHS Extends PG Reporting Deadline By One Day

Andhra Pradesh
11 Feb 2026 11:23 PM IST

The decision follows a notification issued on February 9.

KNRUHS Extends PG Reporting Deadline By One Day
x
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has extended the reporting deadline by one day, from February 11 to 4 pm on February 12, for in-service candidates seeking admission to PG medical degree and diploma courses under the Competent Authority quota in the mop-up phase of counselling for the 2025-26 academic year.

The decision follows a notification issued on February 9.

The Registrar of KNRUHS issued the extension order on February 11. All principals of medical colleges have been directed to upload details of candidates admitted and those who have not reported under the Competent Authority (in-service) quota on the admission portal by 4.30 pm on February 12.

The university stated that compliance within the stipulated time is mandatory.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) medical colleges 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X