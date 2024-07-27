Nellore: Student Dies After Ceiling Collapses

Tirupati: A 14-year-old student lost his life as a portion of an under-construction ceiling collapsed at KNR School in the B.V. Nagar area of Nellore city on Friday. The victim, identified as Guru Mahendra, was playing during the incident and had climbed the under-construction building when the accident occurred.

According to officials, Guru Mahendra, a ninth-grade student at the KNR School, was playing with other children after school hours when he climbed the structure. He suddenly fell off from the building and a section of the ceiling collapsed on him, injuring his head severely and killing him instantly.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Nellore district education officer (DEO) Rama Rao and other officials visited the site and investigated the matter. Taking to reporters, the DEO said, "This is an unfortunate incident. The student died after school hours when a part of the under-construction building, at the lintel level on the sun shade, collapsed on him accidentally."

Responding to the incident, the state government has ordered an inquiry and announced an ex gratia of `5 lakh for the bereaved family. Municipal administration minister and local MLA Dr P. Narayana, along with Nellore district collector O. Anand, assured that the ex gratia would be handed over to the student's family on Saturday. Both officials expressed their deep sorrow over the incident and pledged their support to the family during this difficult time.