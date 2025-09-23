Knowledge Of GST Is Essential: CU Registrar

Kurnool: Cluster University registrar Dr G. Srinivas stressed the importance of every citizen understanding GST. He congratulated the department of economics for organising the session, noting that students should be aware of government taxes from their academic days.

A faculty lecture on the impact of the GST 2.0 was organised on Monday by the department of economics at Silver Jubilee Government Degree College under the aegis of Cluster University. The programme aimed to create awareness among students and faculty members about the changes in the tax system and the benefits of the new GST policy being implemented from Monday.

M. Sudhakar, retired assistant commissioner GST from Kadapa, highlighted the evolution of India’s tax system, the significance of GST 2.0, and the reduction of GST slabs to simplify the system for citizens. He explained how the new GST policy would benefit various sectors and addressed students’ queries regarding the new tax structure.

Dr G. Ella Krishna, in charge of the economics department, said the new GST system is expected to strengthen the Indian economy and support India’s emergence as the world’s third-largest economy. College vice-principal Dr B.R. Prasad Reddy, along with faculty members from economics, history, and commerce, and students participated in the programme.