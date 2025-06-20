KMC Works along Handri River in Kurnool Spark CRZ Violation Row

Kurnool: Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) is under fire for allegedly violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms while taking up road construction and park development works along the Handri River in the heart of the city.

Activists and local people have raised concerns charging that the civic body is proceeding with these works in a haphazard and unauthorised manner, without adhering to mandatory procedures, such as a resolution by the municipal council and environmental clearances from the relevant regulatory authorities.

The corporation is constructing roads along the Handri Riverbed in two segments—one from Raj Vihar to Budhwarpet Bridge, and another stretch from Budhwarpet Bridge to Jammi Chettu area, both estimated to cost ₹50 lakh each.

It is alleged this bifurcation has been done deliberately to bypass the need for council approval, which is required when the cost of a project exceeds ₹50 lakh. Additionally, pocket parks are being developed near Ashok Nagar and Anand Theatre area, both within the close proximity of the riverbank, raising red flags over CRZ violations.

The CRZ rules, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, regulate activities within 500 metres of the High Tide Line (HTL) and 100 metres from the banks of tidally influenced rivers and canals. These regulations are designed to protect ecologically sensitive areas and ensure sustainable urban development. CRZ norms will apply even if Handri River is influenced by tidal activity or connected water bodies within the city limits.

“Construction of roads, buildings or parks within CRZ zones, without obtaining prior clearance from the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA), is a punishable offence,” said environmentalist V. Gangi Reddy. He wanted the municipal corporation to stop all work immediately and apply for proper environmental approvals. Otherwise, it risks legal action, including demolition of unauthorised structures and penalties under the Environment Protection Act.

Activists have demanded a detailed CRZ impact assessment. They have called on the Andhra Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and SCZMA to intervene and ensure that no further construction activities occur in violation of the law.

Senior advocate D. Nagendranath stated that constructing roads, parks and allocating house sites in riverbed areas violates Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. "Such activities not only obstruct the natural flow of river water but also pose serious risks during floods," he underlined.

The senior advocate pointed out that any public funds invested in these unauthorised developments would go waste in the event of flooding and could lead to complex compensation issues. He advised the state government to strictly adhere to environmental laws to avoid legal and financial liabilities.