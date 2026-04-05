

However, taxpayers say the hike is very unfair. Tripling the charges at one go is not justified, they maintain. The enhanced rates for various transactions have come into effect from April 1, the beginning of the new financial year. Officials describe the hike in charges as meagre, maintaining that the various fees have remained static from 2011.However, taxpayers say the hike is very unfair. Tripling the charges at one go is not justified, they maintain.



For example, for approval of building plans up to 500 square metres, the property owner will have to pay ₹1,500 per square metre. Beyond 500 square metres, ₹300 will have to be paid for every 100 square metres.



For approved layout plans, the owner should pay ₹1,500 per hectare. Charges for transfer of land have been increased to ₹45 per square metre from ₹15 per sq. m. Layout permission fee has been hiked to ₹75,000 per hectare.



Petrol and gas filling stations, weighing bridges, service stations, LPG warehouses and others should pay ₹120 per sq. m. If a person erects a hut for residential purpose, s/he should pay ₹30 per sq. m. and ₹90 for constructing every one metre length of parapet wall. For constructing, well, septic tank, WC, bathroom and others, the charges are ₹750 each.



With regard to trade licenses, if the license fee had been ₹1,000 previously, it will now cost ₹2,000. There are 600 categories of trade licenses.