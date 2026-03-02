KMC Asks Officials to Supply Safe Drinking Water

Kakinada:Municipal Commissioner NVV Satyanarayana has said the civic body would ensure supply of safe drinking water and keep the Kakinada city clean and with better sanitation conditions.

He convened a sanitation review meeting with resident welfare associations in Kakinada, along with school headmasters and KMC officials on Monday, and discussed the central government guidelines for the Swacch Survekshan 2025-26. Under this, he said, the performance of urban local bodies in the country would be assessed in relation to their cleanliness and under the solid waste management rules, 2026.



The commissioner said the engineers at the field level should test the drinking water and identify the pipeline leakages alongside the drainage lines. Headmasters should keep the school environment clean and ensure proper toilet maintenance.



He urged residential colony leaders to cooperate with the officials for the upkeep of the city.



Meanwhile, the social activist APJ Vinu issued a statement, saying the officials should not act with the sole aim of getting awards from the central government vis-à-vis sanitation. They should do real work and develop the city on a permanent basis.



True development, he said, is not a one-month activity for an award. The authorities must address the issues related to pollution, strictly implement the plastic ban, ensure proper management of hazardous waste, garbage segregation at source and remove “unwanted” overhead cables across the city.

