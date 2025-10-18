KLU Launches 3 Research Short-Haul Satellites, Accomplishes Mission

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark achievement for academic research, KL University has successfully launched its three indigenous satellites—KL Sat, KL Sat-2 and CanSat—into the skies on Saturday. This marks a significant step in India’s student-led space research focusing on studies of atmospheric conditions, air quality, humidity and temperature balance.

At dawn on Thursday, excitement filled the university campus as the first satellite KL Sat ascended with the aid of a high-altitude balloon. Union minister Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma and vice chancellor Dr. G. Parthasarathi Varma jointly launched the lightweight educational satellite at 5:45 a.m. in the presence of students and faculty.

Designed by Dr. K. Ch. Sreekavya, the satellite conducted air quality measurements and collected environmental data.

The university launched KL Sat-2 successfully at 6:45 a.m. using a flight-mode drone after receiving clearance from the Gannavaram Air Traffic Control. The satellite performed a one-hour mission, travelling up to 12 km above the Earth and covering a 60 km horizontal distance before returning safely to the launch pad. KL Sat-2 collected valuable data on weather shifts and ozone layer composition.

The third launch of CanSat drew widespread applause as Srinivas Varma, Andhra Pradesh Assembly deputy speaker Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju, and KL University vice chairman Koneru Nikhil Karthikeya jointly released the satellite into the sky. The mini-satellite remained airborne for about 20 minutes, continuously transmitting data to the ground station, before descending safely amid cheers from students and faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Varma lauded the KL University team for their innovation. “Launching a student-designed satellite is a moment of immense pride. This is a historic chapter in the university’s legacy,” he said.

The union minister disclosed that CanSat has been shortlisted to represent Andhra Pradesh at the upcoming Make in India–Atmanirbhar National Competitions in Uttar Pradesh on October 27.

Srinivasa Varma highlighted India’s vision for indigenous research, announcing that ISRO is funding universities to strengthen domestic technological capabilities as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2047 Self-Reliant India Mission.

Deputy speaker Krishnam Raju termed the launching of three satellites one after another as a proud moment. “With PM Modi’s emphasis on science and technology, India is now building satellites at a fraction of the cost required by NASA,” he pointed out.

Nikhil Karthikeya, Dr. Parthasarathi Varma, pro vice chancellors Dr. A.V.S. Prasad, Dr. N. Venkat Ram and Dr. K. Rajasekhar Rao, registrar Dr. K. Subba Rao, and Dean of Research and Development Dr. B.T.P. Madhav congratulated the teams of students who participated in the designing and launch of the three satellites. They described the moment as a step toward developing their full-fledged rocket launch capabilities in the future.