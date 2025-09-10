Kinjarapu Atchannaidu Inspects Arrangements For Super Six Event At Anantapur

Anantapur:Agriculture minister Atchennaidu lashed out at YSRC for trying to mislead farmers even after destroying the Annamayya dam and badly neglecting the Handri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi project of Rayalaseema.

Addressing media on Tuesday, the minister, who is in Anantapur to review the arrangements for the mega Super Six Super Hit programme, accused Jagan of cheating farmers in the name of free crop insurance. “He did not purchase a single kilo of horticultural produce despite announcing support prices,” Atchennaidu maintained.

He accused Jagan of destroying agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries’ sectors while now spreading false propaganda against the coalition government.

The agriculture minister said the coalition government is continuously supporting farmers by providing urea, seeds, insurance and minimum support prices in advance, so that they don’t face hardships.

He said this year, crops have been sown over an additional 81,000 extra hectares. Farmers over-purchased fertilisers fearing shortage after the union government requested farmers to reduce urea usage. Further, a month-long dry spell and sudden heavy rains thereafter have raised the fertiliser demand, creating a temporary supply stress, he explained.

The minister pointed out that for Kharif, 6.22 lakh MT of urea is required, whereas 6.75 lakh MT has already been supplied. So far, 5.97 lakh MT has been sold, with 78,000 MT still available in shops. Yet, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has persuaded the centre to allot an additional 49,367 MT of urea to the state.