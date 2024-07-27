Jana Sena Worker Ends Life, Kin Suspect TD's Role

Kakinada: Due to alleged harassment by Telugu Desam (TD) leaders, a Jana Sena worker died in the Eluru district on Friday. According to the police, a Jana Sena worker named Vinnakota Ramakrishna of Sana Rudravaram village in Kalidindi Mandal was found dead, hanging in a tree near the village on Friday.

The family members protested at the government hospital at Kaikaluru, demanding justice for them. They alleged that Ramakrishna died in the hands of local TD leaders. They said Ramakrishna and the TD leaders went to a mining area to seize the vehicles the night before and he was later found dead.

The Kalidindi police did not register any case till Friday night saying that nobody complained to them about the incident. However, the family members and the relatives of the deceased Jana Sena worker, who got his body from the hospital after the post-mortem, staged a dharna at Sana Rudravaram village till Friday night demanding justice. The Kalidindi SI R. Satyanarayana said a case would be registered after receiving a complaint from the family members of the deceased.