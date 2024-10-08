KIMS Doctors Treat Rare Kidney Disease

Kurnool:A rare kidney disease was identified in Kurnool, where a 4-year-old boy was diagnosed with Lipoprotein Glomerulopathy (LPG), one of the rarest kidney disorders globally. The medical team at KIMS Hospital, Kurnool, led by Consultant Nephrologist Dr K. Anantha Rao, successfully treated the child, making this the first reported case in south India and the youngest patient globally to be diagnosed with LPG.

Dr. Rao shared that the boy, suffering from swelling in his legs and face for two months, was initially suspected of having nephrotic syndrome. However, when steroid treatment failed, further investigation revealed steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome and abnormal cholesterol levels, with a kidney biopsy confirming the presence of LPG. This condition, primarily documented in adults in China and Japan, has fewer than 200 cases worldwide.



Further genetic tests uncovered a mutation in the APOE gene, marking a unique finding in India. Once properly diagnosed, steroid treatment was halted, and the boy was given medication to control the lipid abnormality. His condition improved significantly, with normalised cholesterol levels and reduced protein leakage, preventing potential kidney failure.

