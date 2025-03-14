Kids within Vizag struggle with no child-friendly parks

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam, owing to its pristine coastline and lush greenery, draws tourists from near and far. However, the city lacks child-friendly parks, leaving kids yearning for spaces to play.

There are prominent green spaces, like Kailasagiri, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Central and VUDA Park, and about 150 neighbourhood parks. Many of these parks operate under the control of government, municipality or residential welfare associations, where rules and restrictions limit children’s access. Most playgrounds in these parks do not have adequate equipment. In some cases, they remain poorly maintained, broken or amid unkempt landscapes.

S. Abhinav, a seventh-grader, is awaiting his exam results. He shared his plight with Deccan Chronicle, “The park guards do not allow me to use some playthings because I’m tall. They also do not allow us to play longer even when we have holidays.” He is unhappy with restrictions at the Seethammadhara area park.

A park watchman, who wished not to be named, admitted, “I follow instructions of the residential welfare association members. This park is mainly for adults who come here to walk.”

Rajeshwari, a mother of two, expressed dismay at the situation, “My children used to love going to the park. But the parks in our area have no facilities where they can play.” She underlined how lack of outdoor activities is making children turn to screens.

GVMC deputy director (Horticulture) M. Damodara Rao acknowledged the limitations. He conceded that despite efforts of the municipal corporation, options for children are limited. “We’re working towards addressing this issue by holding meetings with residential welfare associations. We are offering support to them under the PPP model to improve their parks,” he stated.

Many parents and guardians worry about the lack of safe play spaces. N. Umamaheshwar Rao, grandfather of a 10-year-old girl, lamented, “It’s heartbreaking to see children stuck indoors during their summer holidays.”

In densely populated neighbourhoods, absence of dedicated playgrounds and outdoor activity options are affecting children’s physical and mental health. The neglect of its youngest citizens sends a contradictory message.

As temperatures are rising and summer holidays are on the threshold, authorities must take swift action to restore parks. They must ensure that childhood in Vizag is joyous and encouraging rather than an indoor confinement.