Kidney Disease-Prone A. Kondur Area to Get Krishna Water

Vijayawada: State government has announced that the kidney disease-prone A. (Atlapragada) Kondur area will be supplied safe drinking water from the Krishna River within the next six weeks under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In this regard, NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha visited A. Kondur on Tuesday and inspected the ongoing works under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The main pipeline that will get water from Krishna River is already in place. Rest of the work is moving forward on a war footing.

In a major agricultural push, Lakshmisha emphasised that 4,000 acres of area will be brought under horticulture crops across the district in 2025–26, with an average 20 acres coming under each gram panchayat. For the purpose, they will leverage the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The collector visited the field of a farmer planting lemon under the scheme. He planted a lemon sapling himself during the visit.

He instructed Horticulture officials to encourage farmers to grow high-income crops, such as jasmine, mango, guava, lemon, sapota, orange, custard apple, dragon fruit, apricot, apple ber (Indian jujube), and tunga. These crops, he said, will help small and marginal farmers escape poverty and attain sustainable growth.