Kia starts ‘Eye Care on Wheels’ in Penukonda, Kothacheruvu areas

Anantapur: Kia India launched on Friday its new initiatives including Eye Care on Wheels, solar street lighting and upgradation of a school in Penukonda mandal of Satya Sai district, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in the surroundings of its vehicle manufacturing plant at Erramanchi.

Kia organised the launching ceremony of its latest CSR activities at the Government High School in Guttur village in Penukonda mandal in coordination with Prabhat Rural Development society, Manjunatha Netralaya and United Way of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kia India’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Kabdong Lee said their company, through its CSR activities in Anantapur and Sri Sathya districts, is reaffirming its commitment to the local community.

“Our Care for People and Empower People to Act initiatives exemplify our dedication to fostering sustainable practices and economic empowerment, thereby making a lasting positive impact on the communities we serve," Kabdong Lee stated.

Eye Care on Wheels is a mobile unit having experienced ophthalmologists and assistants who provide comprehensive vision screening, detailed eye check-ups, medicines, glasses and cost of cataract surgeries. It aims to impact the lives of 3,000+ rural residents in the mandals of Penukonda and Kothacheruvu.

Kia India’s other CSR initiative is in collaboration with NGO United Way of Hyderabad. Under the project, 250 solar-powered streetlights will be installed across seven villages in Penukonda mandal, apart from the Penukonda town.

The vehicle manufacturer has also undertaken construction of a dining hall to enhance the available infrastructure at the Government High School in Guttur. Spanning 2,000 square feet it is designed to seat 300 students.