Kharif Season Preparations Kick Off in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: As farmers ready their fields for the Kharif season following Eruvaka Pournami, Srikakulam constituency MLA Gondu Shankar visited Oppangi village on Friday, symbolically sowing seeds alongside local farmers.

Marking the start of the season, the MLA distributed paddy seeds and agricultural tools at subsidised rates. Cattle feed was also provided at a 50 per cent discount to eligible beneficiaries.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to strengthening agriculture, he urged farmers to adopt modern cultivation techniques to boost yields and ensure sustainability.

The outreach programme saw enthusiastic participation from agriculture department officials, NDA coalition leaders, and a large gathering of farmers.