KGH, Visakha Tops Attendance Of Doctors And Staff In AP: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam, recorded the highest attendance of doctors and health staff among government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, with 93.13 per cent attendance between April and September, followed by Kurnool (92.71 per cent) and Rajamahendravaram (91.46 per cent), according to an assessment report released by the health department.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav disclosed the figures on Thursday, stating that the evaluation was part of efforts to identify and rectify lapses in the functioning of government hospitals across the state.

Hospitals in Nellore (76.30 per cent) and Guntur (77.84 per cent) registered comparatively lower attendance among doctors and health staff.

Among government medical colleges, Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati achieved 100 per cent attendance, followed by Rangaraya Medical College with 99.92 per cent and Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam with 95.30 per cent.

The minister also noted a significant improvement in outpatient services across government hospitals. Outpatient visits increased by 20 per cent, with more than four crore services provided. The average waiting time per patient has reduced to 26 minutes, down from the previous 42 minutes.

The health department also reviewed district-wise performance under the National Health Mission and the Disease Control Programme. Minister Satya Kumar pointed out shortcomings in medical care for patients suffering from contagious diseases and directed officials to take immediate corrective measures.