KGBVs to get solar power for uninterrupted supply

Kurnool:The official machinery in Kurnool district aims at installing solar power systems in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) to ensure uninterrupted power supply and enhance the safety of girl students.

Currently, they are exploring funding options, including government support, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions and other sources. Since NREDCAP does not provide subsidies for domestic units, the schools will have to bear the entire cost.

The initiative aims to address key issues faced by over 6,200 girls studying in these residential schools, many of whom come from financially weak backgrounds. Frequent power outages, especially at night, pose safety risks, making reliable lighting essential for their security. The solar systems will provide continuous illumination, creating a safer school environment.

Assistant project coordinator for Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha in Kurnool district, T Srinivasa Rao, said the plan was still in its early stages and required further study. He praised district collector P Ranjit Basha for his commitment to improving education and ensuring a stable power supply for the students' well-being.

Beyond safety, the project would also support academics. A stable power supply would allow students, especially the 978 Class 10 students preparing for public exams, to engage in studies without interruptions. The district is aiming for a 100 per cent pass rate. Reliable electricity supply would help in conducting special classes and study sessions in a more effective manner.

Additionally, officials observed that students struggled with cold water in the winter season. The solar setup will also be used to install water heaters, ensuring access to warm water for hygiene and daily needs.

“We need to assess the costs and funding sources before moving forward. This project is crucial for the students’ safety, education and overall well-being,” Srinivasa Rao added.