Key T20 World Cup Matches Coincide With Inter Exams

Kurnool: With annual examinations round the corner, tension is beginning to mount among students and parents alike.

Traditionally, once February 15 passes, lakhs of students experience an exam fever. However, this year, parents are seen being more anxious than the students.

Adding to the usual exam pressure is the T20 Cricket World Cup, a mega event held once every two years. This time, it coincides with the crucial examination season.

While students already struggle to stay away from IPL matches, the World Cup has made the situation more challenging. With the tournament being hosted in India, excitement levels are at their peak.

This year, over six lakh students are appearing for the SSC examinations, while nearly 12 lakh Intermediate students write their annual exams. A majority of them are ardent cricket fans.

As a result, parents are more disturbed than the students.

Baliswamy, a resident of Noonepalle in Nandyal district, said his son, an Inter second-year student, barely looks at his textbooks when matches are on. Hostel students are reportedly managing to access mobile phones to watch matches secretly.

Psychiatrist Dr Endluri Prabhakar observed that cricket viewership was dominated earlier by boys, but now girls are equally enthusiastic. The World Cup has a strong psychological impact, and many students are so engrossed in cricket that they tend to ignore parental advice, he said.

Exam schedule and student strength

SSC examinations: March 16 to April 1

Intermediate first year: Feb 25 to March 17

Intermediate second year: Feb 26 to March 18

SSC candidates: Over 6.11 lakh

Inter first-year candidates: 5.25 lakh

Inter second-year candidates: 4.91 lakh

T20 World Cup: Feb 7 to March 8