Key IAS Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh; Vijayanand Re-employed After Superannuation

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued key orders effecting a reshuffle in the senior bureaucracy, transferring top IAS officers and announcing the re-employment of a retiring official in crucial posts.

According to separate Government Orders (G.O.Rt. Nos. 493 and 494) issued by the General Administration (SC-A) Department, the changes come into effect immediately.

Muddada Ravichandra, IAS (1996 batch), who was serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been transferred and placed at the disposal of the Revenue (Endowments) Department as Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Meanwhile, G. Sai Prasad, IAS (1991 batch), Chief Secretary to the Government, has been given full additional charge as Special Chief Secretary, water resources department, and Special Chief Secretary, revenue (Land, Disaster Management, Registration and Stamps) department, until further orders.

The government also announced the superannuation and immediate re-employment of senior IAS officer K. Vijayanand, IAS (RR:1992). Upon attaining superannuation on February 28, 2026 (afternoon), he has been re-employed as Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

In addition, Vijayanand has been placed in full additional charge as Special Chief Secretary, Energy Department, and chairman and managing director of APtransco. His re-employment will be effective from March 1, 2026, for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.