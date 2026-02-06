Key Accused in 2025 AP Explosives Recovery Case Chargesheeted by NIA

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a key accused in a 2025 Andhra Pradesh case of recovery of explosives from his residence.

The accused, Shaik Amanulla alias Abubakar Siddique, has been named under various sections of UA(P) Act, BNS, Explosive Substances Act 1908 and Arms Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Vijayawada.

The NIA investigations had revealed that Abubakar Siddique had been living in Rayachoty town, Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, on forged documents under the assumed name of Shaik Amanulla since absconding from Tamil Nadu in another criminal case in 1999.

He was, in fact, wanted in Tamil Nadu in 14 cases of crime.

Initially, he was arrested by Tamil Nadu police on July 1 2025, after he was identified as the absconding Abubakar Siddique. Subsequently, in August 2025, the Andhra Pradesh police placed him under arrest in the instant case of seizure of explosives, which NIA later took over and re-registered as RC-17/2025/NIA/DLI.

The NIA found during its ongoing investigation that the accused had been in possession of illegal explosive substances and prohibited arms for intended use in carrying out terror acts. He was in the process of preparing for such acts and, at the time of his arrest, was engaged in selection of targets, as well as radicalisation and recruitment of gullible youth, along with their training in preparation of IEDs.

The cases in which he was an accused in Tamil Nadu included sending of parcel bombs (1995), planting of bombs at five places in three cities of the state (1999), carrying explosives illegally in a train (1999), harbouring absconders in various terror acts over a 30-year period, planting of a bomb during the rath yatra of a prominent leader in 2011, and brutal killings of several political leaders during 2012-13.

Further investigation in the case continues.