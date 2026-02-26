Kesineni Seeks Visionary Expansion of NH-65

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Thursday called for a long-term expansion plan for NH-65, stressing that infrastructure development must align with the future needs of Amaravati and the rapidly growing Vijayawada city.

Speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting at the collectorate, he said the national highway network should be strengthened in tune with the capital region’s projected growth. The meeting was attended by district officials, MLAs and representatives of the National Highways Authority, revenue, R&B and the municipal corporation.

Discussions centred on the proposed six-laning of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Machilipatnam NH-65 corridor. While a Detailed Project Report has been partly prepared, concerns were raised that the proposed Ambarupeta-Aithavaram and Kachavaram-Mulapadu-Ibrahimpatnam West bypasses could affect many farmers. Participants suggested widening and upgrading the existing alignment instead of constructing new bypasses to safeguard farmers’ interests.

The MP proposed elevated corridors in town stretches, similar to those at Suryapet and Nakrekal. For Vijayawada, he suggested six-lane flyovers from Kanaka Durga flyover to Benz Circle and from Benz Circle to Ganguru to ease congestion, besides linking the NH stretch near American Hospital and Y.V. Rao Hospital to M.G. Road.

He also proposed a 3.5-km slip road along the Gollapudi–Jakkampudi Colony stretch to improve connectivity between NH-16, NH-65 and the Nagpur highway, and called for a cloverleaf interchange at the NH-16 and NH-65 junction.

Sivanath said a detailed report would be submitted to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and the state government to ensure a robust highway network for the capital region.