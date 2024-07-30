Kesineni seeks increased air connectivity from Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Telugu Desam MP Kesineni Sivanath has called for increased air connectivity to various parts of India from Vijayawada International Airport.
The MP met with Union minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu in his chamber at the Parliament in Delhi, seeking his intervention to launch more airline services from Vijayawada airport to benefit local residents.
In his representation to the Union minister, Kesineni requested the initiation of air services from Vijayawada to Varanasi via Visakhapatnam, Kolkata via Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru via Hyderabad or Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Pune.
The MP highlighted that additional services from Vijayawada airport, located in Andhra Pradesh’s capital city, would significantly benefit traders. He urged the Union Minister to consider his request positively, noting that airline Indigo had already conducted a survey on the proposed routes.
The Union Minister is reported to have assured to look into the matter positively.