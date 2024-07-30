Kesineni seeks increased air connectivity from Vijayawada airport

The MP met with Union minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu in his chamber at the Parliament in Delhi, seeking his intervention to launch more airline services from Vijayawada airport to benefit local residents.





In his representation to the Union minister, Kesineni requested the initiation of air services from Vijayawada to Varanasi via Visakhapatnam, Kolkata via Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru via Hyderabad or Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Pune.