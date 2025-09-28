Keshav Assures Action On Protocol Breach

Vijayawada:Minister for finance and legislative affairs Payyavula Keshav has assured the Council that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for violating protocol to chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju.

The Council witnessed uproar for the second consecutive day on the issue here on Saturday, with Opposition YSRC members raising slogans in protest against the chairman not being invited to the inauguration of a new building on the Assembly premises.

The Opposition demanded that the Leader of the House and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attend the Council to explain the reasons.

Leader of the Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that protocol violations had occurred repeatedly and urged measures to prevent such lapses in the future. He also claimed that food and beverages, including coffee and tea, varied in quality between the Assembly and the Council, with the Council receiving inferior service.

The Council chairman asked the state government to examine the issue and ensure that such violations were not repeated. He also noted differences in the quality of coffee served at the Assembly compared to the Council.

Keshav clarified that there could be no variation in food and beverages, as the same contractor supplied both Houses. On the protocol violation, he assured that the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken against those responsible.