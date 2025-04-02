Kerala minister, farmers to visit natural farming sites in AP from today

Vijayawada:A team of farmers from Kerala led by a minister will tour Andhra Pradesh for three days from Wednesday onwards. It will focus on the fields of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, where the organisation if practising natural farming under APCNF (Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming) Programme in Eluru and Guntur districts.

On April 2, the team from Kerala will visit Eluru district and interact with the local natural farming farmers. On April 3, Kerala agriculture minister P. Prasad will lead the team and visit the natural farming fields in NTR district.



The Kerala team, as part of its visit, will interact with local women self-help groups, observe the comparison between chemical and natural farming fields and maintenance of bio inputs.



The Kerala minister, the state’s key officials and farmers will attend a debriefing meeting on April 4 at the office of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha located in Gorantla under the leadership of T. Vijay Kumar, executive vice chairman, RySS. They will then interact with the science, health and nutrition team.