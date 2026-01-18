Kenyan Among 3 Arrested In Fake Currency Case

HYDERABAD: Gudimalkapur police raided an apartment in Nanalnagar and arrested three persons, including a Kenyan national, for their involvement in circulating counterfeit Indian currency. Police seized eight-and-a-half packets containing 10 bundles of fake ₹500 notes, four mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

Police said the suspects were found quarrelling among themselves over the fake notes. The accused were identified as Babulal Jatkukna and Dharmveer, natives of Rajasthan, and Aweys Hersi Salad, a Kenyan national residing in Paramount Colony, Tolichowki. Their associates are absconding, police said.

According to Kulsumpura ACP S. Sudharshan, Babulal and Dharmveer had travelled from Rajasthan to deliver counterfeit currency to Aweys, who acted as the receiver. The trio confessed to the crime during interrogation. The accused were produced before the magistrate for judicial remand. Police teams are now working to trace the source, network and distribution chain of the counterfeit currency, Sudharshan added.

2 Migrant Labourer Killed In Bike Crash

HYDERABAD: Two workers, one each from West Bengal and Bihar, from died after their two-wheeler crashed into a tree near Gollapally in Shamshabad around 6 pm on Sunday. Abhijith Das of West Bengal and Sujith Kumar Mukhiya of Bihar, were residents of the village.

Police said they were travelling from Gollapally towards Bahadurguda. The rider allegedly lost control of the bike due to overspeeding, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and ram into a tree. Both men sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police personnel rushed to the scene after receiving a Dial 100 call and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. Preliminary enquiries revealed that both had been working as labourers with Bandari Agency Ltd. for the past year and were returning from work at the time of the accident.