Keerthi Chekuri Takes Charge As East Godavari Collector

KAKINADA: The new East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri said a comprehensive plan would be prepared for organising the Godavari Maha Pushkaralu in 2027, with infrastructure facilities being developed from now.

She assumed charge as collector at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday and told the media that she would ensure the success of the Pushkaralu event as well as development and welfare activities in coordination with officials and public representatives.

She requested everyone’s cooperation in making the district a leader in all aspects, adding that she would strive to bring East Godavari to the forefront in development and welfare.

She said a public grievance redressal system would be organised to achieve cent per cent satisfaction by resolving people’s issues within a fixed timeline.

Later, in her first meeting with officials, Keerthi stressed the need for commitment and focus on root causes to solve public problems. She said pre-planning and preventive strategies were essential for quick solutions.

She also underlined that transparency and public trust were mandatory in implementing government programmes. “Instead of reacting after problems arise, plans should be made to prevent them in advance. Discipline in performance of duties and gaining people’s trust must be paramount,” she said.

Earlier, district revenue officer T. Sitharama Murthy and others welcomed the new collector.

Keerthi Chekuri, a native of Visakhapatnam, studied at IIT–Madras. She qualified in the Union Public Service Commission three times, securing 14th rank in 2016, and became an IAS officer. She served as Assistant collector in Chittoor, sub-collector in Madanapalle, and joint collector in the combined East Godavari district. She also worked as Guntur Municipal commissioner and as joint director of AP Transco before her posting as collector of East Godavari.