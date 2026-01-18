KDCA Secretary Appointed BCCI Observer for India–NZ T20

Vijayawada:M. Ravindra Chowdary, secretary of the Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA), has been appointed as an observer for the opening T20 International between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be held on January 21 in Nagpur.

The appointment marks a significant recognition of Chowdary’s four decades of service to the game. The Andhra Cricket Association congratulated him on receiving the prestigious assignment from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).