Kaveri Travels Hands Over `40 Lakh Compensation to Accident Victims’ Families

Kurnool: The management of Vemuri Kaveri Travels handed over `40 lakh as compensation to district collector Dr A. Siri on Thursday in the presence of minister T.G. Bharath. The amount was provided as financial assistance to the victims of the bus accident that occurred near Chinna Tekuru on October 24.

Representatives of Kaveri Travels met district collector Siri, superintendent of police Vikrant Patil, joint collector Nurul Quamar and Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha at the collector’s chamber, where they handed over the cheque to the minister.

As part of the compensation, `2 lakh each was given to the families of 17 adult victims and two children who lost their lives, totalling `38 lakh. In addition, `50,000 each was given to four people who were seriously injured, bringing the total compensation to `40 lakh.