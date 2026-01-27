Kaveri Travels Bus Accident Near Kurnool, Major Mishap Averted

Kurnool: A private travel bus, belonging to Kaveri Travels, met with an accident near Jagannath Gattu on the outskirts of Kurnool on Tuesday. The mishap occurred when the bus crossed the road divider and moved onto the opposite carriageway. A major tragedy was averted as there was no oncoming vehicle at the time.

The bus was carrying 29 passengers, all of whom escaped unhurt. Following the incident, the bus management arranged another vehicle to transport the passengers safely to their respective destinations. The latest mishap comes amid a series of recent accidents involving private travel buses in the region. Earlier, 19 passengers were burnt alive in a horrific Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus accident at Chinnatekuru near Kurnool. Subsequently, a VRBCIVR Travels bus met with an accident near Sirivella in Nandyal district after crossing the road divider and colliding with an oncoming truck, leading to the death of three people who were burnt alive.





