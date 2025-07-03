Kaushal Denies Political Pressure For His Resignation From Service

Vijayawada:IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal has clarified that he had voluntarily resigned from service due to personal reasons and there were no political grounds.

The news about Kaushal taking voluntary retirement due to political pressures in the current coalition government had surfaced largely on social media platforms and went viral on Wednesday.

Kaushal is currently working as SP (Admin) in the Andhra Pradesh DGP office. In the past, he worked as the SP of Krishna, Prakasam and YSR Kadapa districts.

Responding to the same, Kaushal said he had sent his resignation letter to the DGP. Kaushal explained that he was an IIM (Indian Institute of Management) student and that he had resigned from his job after getting a good offer in education field. Kaushal said there was no truth in the news that he resigned from his job due to political pressure.

Kaushal revealed that he took the decision to resign from the job only after discussing it with his family members. Kaushal said he would consider Andhra Pradesh as his own state.

Kaushal thanked the AP government, seniors and colleagues for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.