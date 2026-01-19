Katarupalli: Mass Recitation of Vemana Verses Sets Asia Record

The Asia Book of Records has accorded its recognition to the mass recitation of verses of Telugu poet and reformist Yogi Vemana on Monday.

More than 20,000 people recited the verses simultaneously at a single location - the Yogi Vemana Samadhi - in Katarupalli in Talupula mandal under Satya Sai district, marking the birth anniversary of the saint-poet-philosopher.

The Vemana Jayanthi celebrations were held in a grand manner at Katarupalli. Kadiri MLA Kandikunata Prasad organised the event that won the Asia Book of Records honour.

“This honour is our tribute and honour to the great saint for creating awareness and fighting against social evils through his verses. We are also planning to set a Guinness World Record on the saint by engaging more than a crore students across the state to recite these verses in the presence of education minister Nara Lokesh,” Kandikunta Prasad told Deccan Chronicle.

He expressed gratitude to the district administration for its determination in helping achieve the Asia Book of Records honour for the saint’s verses.

MLA Prasad and Satya Sai collector Shyam Prasad received the certificate from representatives of the Asia Book of Records.

The legislator said a plan is to develop Katarupalle, which achieved the Asian Book of Records, along with the Guinness record–holding Thimmamma Marrimanu, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Palapatidinne Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Prasanthi Nilayam and Lepakshi into one of the country’s major tourism circuits through integrated development.

Proposals on this plan, worth Rs 6.30 crore, have been sent to the state government, he said.

BC welfare minister S. Savitha, addressing the gathering in Katarupalli, praised Yogi Vemana, the universal people’s poet, who propagated values such as truth, equality and humanity through his verses and worked towards establishing social harmony beyond considerations of caste and religious differences.

Marking the day, the state-level Yogi Vemana Jayanthi celebrations-2026 were held in a grand manner.

As part of these, a rally was taken out from Gollapalle to the Yogi Vemana Memorial at Katarupalli, with traditional Chekka Bhajana troupes, dappu artists and hundreds of students carrying placards of Yogi Vemana’s verses, creating a vibrant cultural spectacle.

Savitha said Yogi Vemana boldly questioned social evils, religious exploitation, societal flaws and inequality. “Celebrations marking Vemana Jayanthi as a state festival at Katarupalli, where Vemana attained samadhi, formed into a proud moment, she said, and urged youths to follow Vemana’s teachings for social progress.

The minister said Yogi Vemana highlighted the importance of education centuries ago. “Our government is giving priority to educational reforms, arts and artists. With historical and spiritual landmarks such as Yogi Vemana, Sri Sathya Sai Baba and Penukonda, the second capital of Sri Krishnadevaraya, Rayalaseema, has immense tourism potential,” she said.

Savitha said the government has signed investment agreements worth `19,000 crore for tourism development and is committed to transforming Rayalaseema into a major tourism hub.

In a message, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu praised Yogi Vemana as a social reformer and said, “Every verse of Vemana who fought against social evils is a guiding light for everyone.”

Hindupur MP B.K. Partha Sarathi, Whip Kalava Srinivasulu, former MLC G Thippeswamy and several others were present.