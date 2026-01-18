Kasu Mahesh Challenges Gurazala MLA For Open Debate

Vijayawada: Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Sunday challenged Gurazala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivas for an open public debate on factional politics, murders, development, and implementation of welfare schemes.

Asserting that people of Palnadu are weary of violence and vendetta-driven politics, he told media that wherever Yarapathineni had won elections, factionalism, fear and revenge have spread.

“Sacrificing innocents and misusing power is not politics,” Mahesh Reddy maintained. He held both Gurazala MLA and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the brutal murder of Dalit activist Manda Salman. He wondered since when visiting the native village to see an ailing wife has become a crime.

The former MLA condemned the filing of cases against Salman while he had been unconscious after injuries. He charged that attempts to prevent Salman’s funeral, is an unprecedented failure of law and order.

Mahesh Reddy accused the ruling coalition of halting the construction of Gurazala Medical College, though it had been completed up to 60 per cent during the YSRC regime. He challenged the incumbent MLA Srinivas to complete it if he is sincere.