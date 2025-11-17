Karthika Vanasamharadhanas Highlight Spirituality, Service and Social Unity: Kesineni Sivanath

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said the Karthika Vanasamharadhanas embody a blend of spirituality, joy, health and social service, fostering unity among the people. Participating in a series of events across Nandigama, Tiruvuru and G. Konduru constituencies on Sunday, he said that only collective efforts to uplift the underprivileged can bring real societal change.

At Nandigama, a large Vanasamharadhana organised by the Kamma Sangham at Nehru Nagar Kalyana Mandapam drew a massive gathering. NTR district Telugu Desam president Nettem Raghuram and MLAs Tangirala Soumya and Vasantha Krishna Prasad joined the MP in paying tributes to N. T. Rama Rao and Chirumamilla Seshadri Naidu. Scholarships worth ₹14 lakh were distributed to 140 poor students.

In Tiruvuru, separate Vanasamharadhanas were held by the Arya Vaishya, Shalivahana and Building Workers’ Associations. Speaking at the Arya Vaishya event, Kesineni lauded the community’s service spirit. He unveiled The Girl Between Lines, a book authored by young writer Nalla Shravya, and felicitated mountaineer Gudimetla Ramu.

At the Shalivahana Association’s gathering, he promised support for constructing a community hall and cooperation for welfare programmes. Addressing workers at the Building Workers’ Association meet, he assured steps to improve skill development and said efforts were underway to establish a branch of the National Academy of Construction in Amaravati.

In G. Konduru, at the Sri Krishna Yadava Sangham’s Vanasamharadhana, the MP praised the Yadava community as symbols of commitment and righteousness, assuring his support to address their needs jointly with MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad.

Thousands of devotees, community elders, women and youth participated in the day-long Karthika month celebrations across the district.