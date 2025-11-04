Karthika Purnami: Marine Police Identifies 6 Spots for Sea Bath

Kakinada: The marine police here have identified six spots -- the NTR Beach, Suryaraopeta Beach, Nemam Beach, Subbampeta Beach, Perumallapuram Beach and Uppalanka Harbour -- for taking holy baths in the sea during the upcoming Karthika Purnami festival.

Marine circle inspector Rammohan Reddy pointed out that devotees would throng the beaches for bath, lighting of Karthika Deepams (lamps) and performing puja during the Karthika Masa, especially for the Karthika Pournami on Nov 5.

He requested the devotees to take bath and perform rituals only at the identified beach points. “It is very dangerous to choose unauthorised areas for performing the poojas. The devotees should obey the police orders to ensure their safety, he said.

Meanwhile, Kakinada SP Bindu Madhav, reviewed the security arrangements for Karthika Pournami festival at the sacred Annavaram Sri Veera Venkata satyanarayana Murthy Devasthanam on Monday evening. He instructed the inspectors to ensure smooth traffic control, safety and convenience for all pilgrims during the massive Giri Pradhikshana at Annavaram.

He also urged the devotees to participate in the events peacefully by following police guidelines. Police would strengthen the CCTV surveillance around Annavaram, restricting entry of heavy vehicles on the event-day.

Police said the setting up designated parking areas and installing signboards marking the travel routes would be done. Cops would provide clear information through a public address system and coordinate with various departments to ensure water, medical aid and emergency services to the devotees. Fire, Ambulance and rescue teams would be kept on full alert.