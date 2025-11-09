Karthika Masam Rituals Go Local, Revive Water Bodies

ADILABAD: The Deepotsavam (lighting of diyas) and Ganga arati rituals, traditionally performed during the sacred month of Karthika masam, are increasingly being celebrated at the local level. Unlike in the past, when these rituals were confined to major rivers such as the Godavari and Krishna, devotees are now performing them in villages by lighting diyas and floating them in local irrigation projects, ponds, streams, and rivulets.

A large number of women devotees gathered at the Mathadivagu project in Tamsi mandal, where they lit diyas in the traditional manner and released them into the project waters. Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah also participated in the event held on November 8. The banks of the Mathadivagu project were illuminated with hundreds of glowing diyas, creating a festive atmosphere.

In earlier years, Deepotsavams were celebrated mainly at temples located on riverbanks, with the famous Koti Deepotsavam held at Dharmapuri on the banks of the Godavari. Now, however, the celebration has become more localised, with villagers performing Deepotsavam and Ganga Harati at nearby water bodies even without rivers or major riverbanks.

Many devotees also celebrated the occasion at other sites, including Gollaghat Tamsi along the Penganga river in Bheempur mandal, where they lit diyas and floated them on the water.

Goka Ganesh Reddy of Tamsi mandal said that while Deepotsavam and Ganga aarati were earlier observed only on major rivers, villagers are now treating local water bodies as sacred and performing rituals there. He added that devotees recently offered Naivedyam to the Penganga river and observed Theppotsavam at Gollaghat Tamsi.

He expressed hope that this new trend of celebrating Deepotsavam and Ganga arati locally during Karthika masam would help protect and preserve village water bodies from encroachment, ensuring their long-term conservation.