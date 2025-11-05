Karthika Deepotsavam to Be Held Today in Kurnool

Kurnool: Kurnool municipal commissioner P. Viswanath said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the Karthika Deepotsavam scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the KC Canal Vinayaka Ghat in the city. On Tuesday, the commissioner inspected the arrangements at the ghat and issued instructions to the officials concerned.

He said that thousands of devotees are expected to attend the event, and hence special attention must be paid to public facilities. The commissioner directed officials to ensure proper lighting, stage setup, sound system, drinking water, sanitation, and safety arrangements, including the deployment of trained swimmers for emergency situations. He also asked departments to coordinate closely for traffic management and other public convenience measures.

Viswanath stressed that every department should work in coordination to ensure that the Karthika Deepotsavam is conducted smoothly and in a pleasant atmosphere without causing any inconvenience to devotees. Before visiting the ghat, the Commissioner conducted a review meeting at his camp office to discuss the preparations for the event.

Later, he inspected the CC road works leading towards Devanagar and instructed officials to plant greenery on both sides of the road and take steps to prevent any encroachments.

Deputy commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Public Health Officer Dr. Naga Siva Prasad, and several other officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.